Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao (B3:PCAR3) Price Target Decreased by 5.62% to 22.29

The average one-year price target for Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao (B3:PCAR3) has been revised to 22.29 / share. This is an decrease of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 23.61 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 20.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR3 is 0.24%, an increase of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.80% to 31,673K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 11,611K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,388K shares, representing an increase of 44.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 62.74% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 7,515K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,949K shares, representing an increase of 34.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 18.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,818K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,675K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.