Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao (B3:PCAR3) Price Target Decreased by 15.24% to 9.25

The average one-year price target for Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao (B3:PCAR3) has been revised to 9.25 / share. This is an decrease of 15.24% from the prior estimate of 10.91 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 30.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.73% from the latest reported closing price of 3.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Brasileira de Distribuicao. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR3 is 0.19%, a decrease of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.58% to 33,802K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 13,380K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,611K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 48.35% over the last quarter.

TEMRX - TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Fund Retail Class holds 7,515K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,747K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares, representing a decrease of 4.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR3 by 29.90% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,675K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,637K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

