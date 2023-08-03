Cia Brasileira De Distr-pao De Acucar - ADR (CBD) Price Target Decreased by 16.80% to 4.67

The average one-year price target for Cia Brasileira De Distr-pao De Acucar - ADR (NYSE:CBD) has been revised to 4.67 / share. This is an decrease of 16.80% from the prior estimate of 5.62 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.18 to a high of 6.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.67% from the latest reported closing price of 4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cia Brasileira De Distr-pao De Acucar - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBD is 0.07%, an increase of 54.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.58% to 13,171K shares. The put/call ratio of CBD is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Carronade Capital Management holds 2,340K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,453K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 79.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBD by 276.52% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,200K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,143K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBD by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 896K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing an increase of 51.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBD by 89.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 550K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cia Brasileira De Distr-pao De Acucar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição, doing business as GPA, is the biggest Brazilian company engaged in business retailing of food, general merchandise, electronic goods, home appliances and other products from its supermarkets, hypermarkets and home appliance stores owned by the French conglomerate retail group Casino. Its headquarters are in São Paulo city.

