$CI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $314,158,952 of trading volume.

$CI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CI:

$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499

NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080

NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020

ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 747 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 886 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CI Government Contracts

We have seen $3,617,216 of award payments to $CI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$CI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15 and 0 sales.

on 05/15 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/19, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to on 03/03. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.

on 02/25, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CI forecast page.

$CI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $360.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $388.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $390.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $382.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $341.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $348.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $360.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 01/31/2025

You can track data on $CI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.