$CI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $314,158,952 of trading volume.
$CI Insider Trading Activity
$CI insiders have traded $CI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID CORDANI (Chairman & CEO) sold 26,527 shares for an estimated $8,173,499
- NOELLE K EDER (See Remarks) sold 9,944 shares for an estimated $3,182,080
- NICOLE S JONES (See Remarks) sold 4,904 shares for an estimated $1,511,020
- ELDER GRANGER sold 2,376 shares for an estimated $737,391
$CI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 747 institutional investors add shares of $CI stock to their portfolio, and 886 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,215,575 shares (+23.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $399,924,175
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,094,327 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $360,033,583
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 865,092 shares (+21.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $284,615,268
- FMR LLC added 856,588 shares (+6.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $281,817,452
- AMUNDI removed 753,083 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $247,764,307
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 626,675 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,176,075
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 519,443 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,896,747
$CI Government Contracts
We have seen $3,617,216 of award payments to $CI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE MINIMUM TASK ORDER AGAINST INDEFINITE DELIVERY INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT (IDIQ), W519TC-25-D-2008, F...: $3,262,504
- CONUS STUDENTS MEDICAL INS 2024: $299,154
- VEHICLE INSURANCE: $55,557
$CI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CI stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/24.
$CI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CI in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
$CI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $360.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Cassorla from Guggenheim set a target price of $388.0 on 05/06/2025
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $390.0 on 05/05/2025
- Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $382.0 on 05/05/2025
- Stephen Baxter from Wells Fargo set a target price of $341.0 on 02/04/2025
- Jessica Tassan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $348.0 on 02/03/2025
- John Ransom from Raymond James set a target price of $360.0 on 01/31/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $355.0 on 01/31/2025
