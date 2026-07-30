CI Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Cigna Healthcare Strength

The Cigna Group CI reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.78, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. The bottom line improved 8.1% year over year.

Adjusted revenues grew 6.6% year over year to $71.56 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 0.2%.

The strong quarterly results were primarily driven by robust growth in the Cigna Healthcare segment, while growth in the Middle and Select markets and higher specialty volumes supported revenues. However, the upside was partly offset by higher pharmacy and other service costs.

Cigna Group Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cigna Group price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cigna Group Quote

CI’s Q2 Performance

Cigna’s medical customer base came in at 18.4 million as of June 30, 2026, which inched up 2% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18.3 million. The metric benefited from well-performing Middle and Select markets, partially offset by low membership in National Accounts.

Total benefits and expenses of $69 billion increased 6% year over year in the reported quarter due to a rise in pharmacy and other service costs. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio improved 30 basis points year over year to 4.6%, primarily driven by operating efficiencies.

Adjusted income from operations totaled $2.1 billion, which advanced 6.4% year over year, primarily driven by higher contributions from Cigna Healthcare.

Cigna’s Segmental Update

Evernorth Health Services: The unit's adjusted revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $61.5 billion in the second quarter, primarily driven by drug mix in the Pharmacy Benefit Services business and specialty volume growth in the Specialty and Care Services business. The metric, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.6 billion.

Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax basis, came in at $1.7 billion, down 2% year over year and marginally ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.6 billion. The pre-tax margin contracted 20 basis points year over year to 2.7%.

Cigna Healthcare: The segment recorded adjusted revenues of $11.7 billion, which increased 9.1% year over year in the second quarter. The growth was driven by premium rate increases to offset higher medical costs.

Pre-tax adjusted operating income improved 17% year over year to $1.3 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. The increase primarily reflected improved margins in the U.S. Employer business.

MCR deteriorated 130 basis points year over year to 84.5%, primarily due to higher prior-year risk adjustment benefits recognized in the second quarter of 2025.

Cigna’s Q2 Financial Position

Cigna exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $6.3 billion, which fell 18% from the 2025-end level. Total assets of $157.1 billion slid 0.5% from the 2025-end level.

Long-term debt amounted to $29.1 billion, down 5.8% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2025. Short-term debt totaled $2.8 billion.

Total equity of $42.9 billion inched up 2.5% from the 2025-end level.

Net cash provided by operating activities improved to $710 million for the first six months of 2026 from $34 million a year earlier.

Cigna’s 2026 Outlook

Adjusted EPS is now expected to be at least $30.45 for 2026, up from the prior guidance of at least $30.35. The revised outlook implies at least 2.0% growth from the 2025 reported figure.

The MCR is reiterated to be in the band of 83.7-84.7%.

Adjusted operating income, on a pre-tax basis, for the Evernorth Health Services segment is expected to continue at a minimum of $6.9 billion.

The same metric for the Cigna Healthcare unit is presently forecasted to be a minimum of $4.550 billion, whereas the earlier projection called for it to be at least $4.525 billion.

Earlier, adjusted revenues were forecasted to be around $280 billion, which indicates an improvement of around 2% from the 2025 figure.

Adjusted operating income was anticipated to be a minimum of $7.95 billion.

Operating cash flow was forecasted at around $9 billion. Capital expenditures were expected to be around $1.3 billion.

Cigna expected total medical customers to be roughly 18.1 million.

The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was estimated at around 5%.

Cigna’s Zacks Rank

Cigna currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Here are some stocks from the broader Medical space that have also reported their quarterly results: Humana Inc. HUM, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC and Centene Corporation CNC. Here's how they have performed:

Humana reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $7.61 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.4%. The bottom line rose 21.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues improved 26.2% year over year to $40.9 billion. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 0.6%. Humana’s quarterly results benefited from premium gains and a robust performance from the CenterWell segment, which saw a revenue jump supported by its primary care business. A rise in overall medical membership also contributed to the upside. However, the upside was partly offset by escalating operating expenses and a deteriorating benefit ratio.

Acadia Healthcare reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 38 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.2%. However, the bottom line declined 54% year over year. Acadia Healthcare’s top line declined 0.4% year over year to $865.8 million and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. The quarterly results reflected strong patient demand, as admissions increased and same-facility patient days improved. Residential Treatment Facilities also delivered double-digit revenue growth. However, lower revenue per patient day, a shorter average length of stay and higher operating expenses weighed on profitability.

Centene reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.51, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. Moreover, the bottom line climbed from a loss of 16 cents per share a year ago. Revenues totaled $53.6 billion, which rose 9.9% year over year. The top line beat the consensus mark by 12.7%. Centene’s quarterly results benefited from strong premium and services revenues in Medicaid and Medicare businesses, fueled by increased premium yield, expanding membership in the Prescription Drug Plan business and rate hikes in Marketplace and Medicaid businesses. However, the upside was partly offset by a decline in total membership and an increase in medical costs.

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