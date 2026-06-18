CI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $281.52, changing hands as low as $280.41 per share. The Cigna Group shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $239.51 per share, with $338.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $280.21. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further CI Research:

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