CI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $277.41, changing hands as high as $303.51 per share. The Cigna Group shares are currently trading up about 16.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $240.50 per share, with $340.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $302.63. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
