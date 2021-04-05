CI Global Asset Management Launches Bitcoin Mutual Fund in Canada

CI Global Asset Management, a unit of a firm overseeing more than $230 billion in assets, announced the launch of CI Bitcoin Fund, which it described as North America’s first mutual fund to provide dedicated exposure to bitcoin.

Through the fund, Canadian investors would be able to access the bitcoin market at what CI said was an industry-low management fee of 0.40% (Series F) and with an initial minimum investment of $500.

In February, Canada-based CI Global filed to issue North America’s third bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and four days later filed for what would be the world’s first ether ETF.

CI Global is a unit of CI Financial, one of Canada’s largest investment management companies.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.