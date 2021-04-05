CI Global Asset Management Launches Bitcoin Mutual Fund in Canada
CI Global Asset Management, a unit of a firm overseeing more than $230 billion in assets, announced the launch of CI Bitcoin Fund, which it described as North America’s first mutual fund to provide dedicated exposure to bitcoin.
- Through the fund, Canadian investors would be able to access the bitcoin market at what CI said was an industry-low management fee of 0.40% (Series F) and with an initial minimum investment of $500.
- In February, Canada-based CI Global filed to issue North America’s third bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and four days later filed for what would be the world’s first ether ETF.
- CI Global is a unit of CI Financial, one of Canada’s largest investment management companies.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin News Roundup for April 5, 2021
- Abkhazia Bans Bitcoin Mining Shortly After Legalizing It
- Is It Alt Season? A Look At What’s Impacting Crypto Markets
- DeFi is Booming: How One Accelerator Identifies Promising Startups
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- R3 Corda Now Has a Bridge to Public Blockchains With Arrival of Ethereum-Based XDC
- What Is BitClout? The Social Media Experiment Sparking Controversy on Twitter
- Why a Global Digital Healthcare Model Must be Underpinned by a Digital Currency
- NBA Top Shot, CryptoKitties Firm Dapper Labs Raising $250M+ at $2B Valuation: Report