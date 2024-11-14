News & Insights

CI Financial’s Record Third Quarter Results

November 14, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) has released an update.

CI Financial Corp reported impressive financial results for the third quarter, achieving record adjusted earnings per share and total assets of $518.1 billion. The company also maintained strong operating cash flow, while its Canadian and U.S. wealth management businesses showed significant growth and performance improvements.

