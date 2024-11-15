CI Financial price target raised to C$28 from C$26 at TD Securities

TD Securities raised the firm’s price target on CI Financial (CIXXF) to C$28 from C$26 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CIXXF:
- CI Financial Corp. Achieves Record Q3 2024 Results
- CI Financial’s Record Third Quarter Results
- CIXXF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- CI Financial price target raised to C$25 from C$21 at Scotiabank
- CI Financial’s Assets Surge to $518.1 Billion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.