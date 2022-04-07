CI Financial plans to list U.S. wealth business through IPO

April 7 (Reuters) - Canadian asset and wealth manager CI Financial Corp CIX.TO said on Thursday it intends to divest 20% of its U.S. wealth management business through an initial public offering in the United States.

The company plans to submit paperwork for the same with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

