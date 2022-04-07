US Markets
CIX

CI Financial plans to list U.S. wealth business through IPO

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Canadian asset and wealth manager CI Financial Corp said on Thursday it intends to divest 20% of its U.S. wealth management business through an initial public offering in the United States.

April 7 (Reuters) - Canadian asset and wealth manager CI Financial Corp CIX.TO said on Thursday it intends to divest 20% of its U.S. wealth management business through an initial public offering in the United States.

The company plans to submit paperwork for the same with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this year.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CIX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular