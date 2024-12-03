CI Financial Named a Top Toronto Employer

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) has released an update.
CI Financial has been recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025, emphasizing its dedication to employee growth and development. The company is praised for fostering a collaborative work environment and providing extensive opportunities for career advancement, including tuition subsidies and flexible work options.
