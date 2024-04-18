CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) ending at $11.83, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.83% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CI Financial Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.64, showcasing a 16.36% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $508.4 million, reflecting a 7.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, which would represent changes of +21.3% and +2.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CI Financial Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.31% upward. Right now, CI Financial Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, CI Financial Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.2 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

