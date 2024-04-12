CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) closed the latest trading day at $12, indicating a -1.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.53% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.74% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.6% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of CI Financial Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.64, up 16.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $508.4 million, up 7.78% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.79 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion, indicating changes of +21.3% and +2.09%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for CI Financial Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.31% upward. At present, CI Financial Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, CI Financial Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.11 for its industry.

Meanwhile, CIXXF's PEG ratio is currently 0.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.93 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

