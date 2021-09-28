CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.143 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CIXX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.89, the dividend yield is .68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIXX was $20.89, representing a -1.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.26 and a 78.39% increase over the 52 week low of $11.71.

Zacks Investment Research reports CIXX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.06%, compared to an industry average of 20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cixx Dividend History page.

