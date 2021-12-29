CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

CI Financial Corp. (CIXX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.141 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CIXX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.4% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.37, the dividend yield is 2.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CIXX was $22.37, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.52 and a 91.03% increase over the 52 week low of $11.71.

CIXX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports CIXX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.52%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

