Is CI Financial (CIXXF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is CI Financial (CIXXF). CIXXF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.86, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.93. Over the past 52 weeks, CIXXF's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.96 and as low as 3.43, with a median of 4.52.

We also note that CIXXF holds a PEG ratio of 0.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CIXXF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.73. Within the past year, CIXXF's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.58.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CIXXF has a P/S ratio of 1.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.88.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CI Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CIXXF looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

