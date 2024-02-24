CI Financial (CIXXF) Price Target Increased by 8.07% to 14.34

The average one-year price target for CI Financial (OTCPK:CIXXF) has been revised to 14.34 / share. This is an increase of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 13.27 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.76 to a high of 16.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.61% from the latest reported closing price of 12.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in CI Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIXXF is 0.21%, a decrease of 13.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.62% to 12,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,079K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,253K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIXXF by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,896K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,337K shares, representing a decrease of 9.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIXXF by 4.07% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIXXF by 17.80% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 770K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing a decrease of 28.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIXXF by 36.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.