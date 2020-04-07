CI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $179.05, changing hands as high as $186.41 per share. Cigna Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CI's low point in its 52 week range is $118.50 per share, with $224.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.77. The CI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.