CHX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.50, changing hands as low as $25.52 per share. ChampionX Corp shares are currently trading down about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.64 per share, with $33.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.64.

