CHX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ChampionX Corp (Symbol: CHX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.23, changing hands as low as $23.12 per share. ChampionX Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.33 per share, with $30.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.