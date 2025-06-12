$CHWY stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHWY stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $166,482,322 of trading volume.

$CHWY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CHWY:

$CHWY insiders have traded $CHWY stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHWY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS GP LLC ARGOS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,827,242 shares for an estimated $871,379,219 .

. SUMIT SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 1,845,024 shares for an estimated $68,322,248 .

. DAVID REEDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 542,361 shares for an estimated $20,432,351 .

. SATISH MEHTA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 445,240 shares for an estimated $16,617,247.

$CHWY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $CHWY stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHWY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHWY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$CHWY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHWY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHWY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 02/04/2025

