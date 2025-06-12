$CHWY stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CHWY stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $166,482,322 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CHWY:
$CHWY Insider Trading Activity
$CHWY insiders have traded $CHWY stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHWY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS GP LLC ARGOS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,827,242 shares for an estimated $871,379,219.
- SUMIT SINGH (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 1,845,024 shares for an estimated $68,322,248.
- DAVID REEDER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 542,361 shares for an estimated $20,432,351.
- SATISH MEHTA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 445,240 shares for an estimated $16,617,247.
$CHWY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of $CHWY stock to their portfolio, and 237 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. removed 21,077,242 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $705,876,834
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 10,677,561 shares (+14924.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $347,127,508
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 10,583,241 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $344,061,164
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,795,850 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,403,083
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,121,341 shares (+142.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,474,795
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,068,554 shares (+57.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,758,690
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 3,006,467 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,740,242
$CHWY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHWY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/13/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
$CHWY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHWY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHWY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Bellinger from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 06/09/2025
- Lee Horowitz from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $27.0 on 04/14/2025
- Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $42.0 on 02/04/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.