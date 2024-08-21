CHWY or MELI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Internet - Commerce stocks have likely encountered both Chewy (CHWY) and MercadoLibre (MELI). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Chewy and MercadoLibre are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that CHWY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CHWY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 27.70, while MELI has a forward P/E of 57.80. We also note that CHWY has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MELI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32.

Another notable valuation metric for CHWY is its P/B ratio of 18.04. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MELI has a P/B of 27.81.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CHWY's Value grade of B and MELI's Value grade of C.

CHWY sticks out from MELI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CHWY is the better option right now.

