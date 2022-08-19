CHWY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.06, changing hands as low as $43.39 per share. Chewy Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHWY's low point in its 52 week range is $22.22 per share, with $92.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.09.

