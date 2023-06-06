CHWY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Chewy Inc (Symbol: CHWY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.96, changing hands as high as $38.98 per share. Chewy Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHWY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHWY's low point in its 52 week range is $26.47 per share, with $52.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.73.

