Chuy's (CHUY) Surges 5.2%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Chuy's Holdings (CHUY) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $41.90. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of Chuy's Holdings jumped after the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Notably, positive investor sentiments were witnessed as the company announced sequentially improved comparable sales. Also, the company’s off-premise sales remained strong.

