Churchill Downs Renews Kentucky Derby Broadcasting Deal With NBC Sports Until 2032

(RTTNews) - Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) said that NBC Sports will continue to host the Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock through 2032. Churchill Downs' partnership with NBC Sports began in 2001.

The extension includes multiplatform rights to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Derby and Oaks Day programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and additional NBCU platforms.

