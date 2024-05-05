News & Insights

Markets
CHDN

Churchill Downs Renews Kentucky Derby Broadcasting Deal With NBC Sports Until 2032

May 05, 2024 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) said that NBC Sports will continue to host the Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock through 2032. Churchill Downs' partnership with NBC Sports began in 2001.

The extension includes multiplatform rights to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Derby and Oaks Day programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and additional NBCU platforms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CHDN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.