Churchill Downs price target lowered to $164 from $166 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Churchill Downs (CHDN) to $164 from $166 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm lowered their 3Q24 revenue/EBITDA estimates by 1%/5% to reflect the softer regional trends in 3Q24, as well as lowering margins for online.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CHDN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.