Churchill Downs price target lowered to $164 from $166 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Churchill Downs (CHDN) to $164 from $166 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm lowered their 3Q24 revenue/EBITDA estimates by 1%/5% to reflect the softer regional trends in 3Q24, as well as lowering margins for online.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CHDN:
- Churchill Downs price target lowered to $151 from $157 at Mizuho
- CHDN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Bet On It: Diamond Sports and FanDuel reach naming rights agreement
- Churchill Downs price target raised to $168 from $161 at Wells Fargo
- Bet On It: UK officials mull tax increases on online casinos and bookmakers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.