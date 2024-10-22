News & Insights

Churchill Downs price target lowered to $164 from $166 at Susquehanna

October 22, 2024 — 07:55 am EDT

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Churchill Downs (CHDN) to $164 from $166 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm lowered their 3Q24 revenue/EBITDA estimates by 1%/5% to reflect the softer regional trends in 3Q24, as well as lowering margins for online.

