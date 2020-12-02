Dividends
CHDN

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.622 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CHDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHDN was $182.88, representing a -9.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $203.17 and a 245.71% increase over the 52 week low of $52.90.

CHDN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company (DIS) and DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). CHDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports CHDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -72.23%, compared to an industry average of 3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CHDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CHDN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG)
  • Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VTWO with an increase of 29.5% over the last 100 days. IWO has the highest percent weighting of CHDN at 0.61%.

