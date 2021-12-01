Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.667 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CHDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.23% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CHDN was $224.22, representing a -14.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $262.20 and a 28.47% increase over the 52 week low of $174.53.

CHDN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) and Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI). CHDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.67. Zacks Investment Research reports CHDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 700%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the chdn Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CHDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CHDN as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)

AGFiQ US Market Neutral Momentum Fund (MOM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BETZ with an decrease of -19.18% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CHDN at 3.97%.

