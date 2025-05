Churchill Downs Incorporated Celebrates Good Cheer’s Victory in 151st Longines Kentucky Oaks

Good Cheer won the 151st Longines Kentucky Oaks, with significant wagering increases and a charitable focus on women's health.

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced that Good Cheer won the 151st Longines Kentucky Oaks race, held in front of over 100,000 attendees under cloudy and sloppy conditions. The race featured 13 fillies, with Good Cheer, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Luis Saez, finishing first by 2 1/4 lengths and achieving a time of 1:50.15. Total wagering on the race day reached $73.9 million, with $22.7 million specifically on the Oaks, marking a 4% increase from the previous year. The event also highlighted efforts for women's health initiatives, including a Survivor Parade honoring breast and ovarian cancer survivors. Since its inception, this initiative has raised over $1.5 million for women's health advocacy in Kentucky.

Good Cheer won the prestigious Longines Kentucky Oaks, enhancing the company's reputation in the racing industry.

Wagering on the Kentucky Oaks race day card reached $73.9 million, indicating strong engagement and interest from bettors.

TwinSpires set a new record with $20.9 million in wagering on the Kentucky Oaks Day program, showcasing growth in the company's online betting operations.

The Kentucky Oaks event raised over $1.5 million for women's health initiatives, demonstrating the company's commitment to social causes and community support.

Despite increased wagering, the company highlights vulnerabilities to economic conditions, public perception of gambling, and regulatory changes that could adversely affect its operations.

The press release admits to several potential risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's financial performance, including competition and technological changes.

Forward-looking statements indicate a lack of confidence in achieving anticipated results, highlighting significant operational risks and challenges that may affect future success.

Who won the 151st Longines Kentucky Oaks?

Good Cheer won the 151st running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks, finishing 2 1/4 lengths ahead of the competition.

What was the wagering amount for the Kentucky Oaks race day?

The total wagering from all sources on the Kentucky Oaks race day was $73.9 million.

How much did TwinSpires handle in wagering for Kentucky Oaks Day?

TwinSpires set a record of $20.9 million in wagering on Churchill Downs races for Kentucky Oaks Day.

What initiatives does Churchill Downs support for women's health?

Churchill Downs uses the Kentucky Oaks to raise money for women’s health initiatives, including support for breast and ovarian cancer survivors.

What are Good Cheer’s lifetime earnings after winning the Oaks?

After winning the Longines Kentucky Oaks, Good Cheer’s lifetime earnings total $1.7 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN) (the "Company", "CDI", "we") announced Good Cheer captured the Lilies in the 151



st



running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks in a field of 13 and sloppy track conditions. Under mostly cloudy skies, more than 100,000 excited racegoers gathered to watch America’s premier race for 3-year-old fillies.





Wagering from all sources on the full Kentucky Oaks race day card was $73.9 million. All-sources wagering on the Kentucky Oaks race was $22.7 million, up 4% from last year.





TwinSpires, the official betting partner of the Kentucky Oaks, handled a new record of $20.9 million in wagering on Churchill Downs races for the Kentucky Oaks Day program, compared to last year’s record of $20.3 million, including all settled future wagers and affiliate wagering.





Good Cheer, owned and bred by Godolphin, LLC, trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Luis Saez, covered the 1-1/8th mile and sped to the finish line to win the Longines Kentucky Oaks by 2 1/4 lengths at odds of 6-5 and with a final time of 1:50.15. The Kentucky-bred filly, sired by Medaglia d’Oro, now has lifetime earnings of $1.7 million.





“Today we honor and congratulate the connections of Good Cheer,” said Churchill Downs President Mike Anderson. “We thank our many fans, sponsors, horsemen, and horseplayers who all contributed to making today’s 151st Kentucky Oaks a remarkable celebration.”





CDI continued using Kentucky Oaks as a platform to raise money for women’s health initiatives. We welcomed 150 breast and ovarian cancer survivors to walk the historic racetrack prior to the running of Longines Kentucky Oaks for the 17th annual Survivors Parade.





Churchill Downs’ Oaks charitable beneficiaries were Derby Divas, representing the Norton Cancer Institute, and Horses and Hope, representing the Kentucky Cancer Program. Since its inception, the Oaks Survivors Parade charitable initiative has raised over $1.5 million for women’s health advocacy, providing preventative access to underserved women throughout Kentucky, including those who work in the equine industry.







About Churchill Downs Incorporated







Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.



www.churchilldownsincorporated.com









This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “scheduled,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.









Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the general labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine ("HRM") manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully focus on market access and retail operations for our sports betting business and effectively compete; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach including customers’ personal information could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates (due to inflation or otherwise); disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











