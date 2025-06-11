Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

Churchill Downs Incorporated will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, followed by a conference call on July 24, 2025.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 23, 2025, after market close, with a conference call scheduled for July 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results. Investors can access the call via a real-time webcast or by registering for a teleconference, and are encouraged to join 15 minutes early. An online replay will be available later that day, and a news release with financial details will also be accessible on CDI's website. CDI, based in Louisville, Kentucky, has a long history of providing entertainment experiences, including the renowned Kentucky Derby, and has diversified into various gaming and wagering businesses.

Churchill Downs Incorporated will be releasing its second quarter 2025 financial results, showing transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with investors and stakeholders.

CDI has a long history of over 150 years in the entertainment industry, indicating a stable presence and expertise in the market.

The press release includes multiple ways for investors to access information, including a live webcast and an online replay, enhancing accessibility and investor engagement.

Announcement of earnings release could indicate a lack of timely financial transparency, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's performance leading up to the release date.

When will Churchill Downs release its Q2 2025 financial results?

Churchill Downs will release its Q2 2025 financial results after market close on July 23, 2025.

How can I listen to the conference call?

You can listen to the conference call by accessing the webcast at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, an online replay of the call will be available by noon ET on July 24, 2025.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Sam Ullrich at (502) 638-3906 or via email at Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com.

$CHDN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHDN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CHDN Insider Trading Activity

$CHDN insiders have traded $CHDN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C GRISSOM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $927,700

PAUL C VARGA purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,940

R ALEX RANKIN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHDN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHDN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHDN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHDN forecast page.

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.





Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at



http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm



or by registering in advance via teleconference



here



. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are encouraged to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. An online replay of the call will be available at



http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm



by noon ET on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at



http://www.churchilldownsincorporated.com



.







About Churchill Downs Incorporated







Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.



www.churchilldownsincorporated.com







Investor Contact: Sam Ullrich





(502) 638-3906





Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com



