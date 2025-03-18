Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Churchill Downs Incorporated will release Q1 2025 financial results on April 23, 2025, followed by a conference call on April 24.

Quiver AI Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on April 23, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss the results will be held on April 24, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET, with access available via a real-time online webcast or a teleconference registration. Participants are encouraged to join 15 minutes early, and a replay of the call will be available later that day. CDI is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and has a long history of providing entertainment experiences, including the Kentucky Derby and various racing and gaming properties. Financial results and further information will also be accessible through their website.

Potential Positives

The scheduled release of first quarter 2025 financial results indicates the company's commitment to transparency and keeping investors informed.

The hosting of a conference call provides a direct opportunity for investors to engage with management and gain insights into the company's performance and future direction.

The availability of an online replay of the call encourages broader accessibility for stakeholders who cannot attend the live event, demonstrating the company's focus on effective communication.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results could indicate to investors that prior performance may not have met expectations, leading to concerns about the company's financial health.



Scheduling the financial results release after market close may be perceived negatively as the company could be anticipating a less favorable report.



No current financial performance metrics or projections were provided in the release, which might raise concerns about transparency and guidance for investors.

FAQ

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CHDN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHDN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHDN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHDN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHDN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHDN forecast page.

$CHDN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHDN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHDN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $157.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Stantail from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $164.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $151.0 on 10/22/2024

Full Release



