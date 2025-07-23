Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Approval of $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Churchill Downs Incorporated's Board approved a $500 million share repurchase program, replacing the previous authorization from March.

Quiver AI Summary

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced the approval of a $500 million share repurchase program by its Board of Directors, replacing a previously authorized program of the same amount from March 2025. This new program allows for share repurchases at management's discretion, whether through open market transactions or privately negotiated deals, and can be suspended or discontinued at any time without a set timeframe. CDI, headquartered in Louisville, has been a leader in entertainment for over 150 years, known for its iconic Kentucky Derby, and has expanded into various gaming and wagering businesses. The press release also highlights various forward-looking statements regarding potential risks affecting the company's operations.

Potential Positives

$500 million share repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors, indicating strong confidence in the company's financial health.

The new repurchase program replaces the prior authorization of the same amount, showing consistency in the company’s commitment to return capital to shareholders.

The ability to buy back shares at management's discretion provides flexibility to manage market conditions effectively.

The announcement reflects a long-standing history and recognition of Churchill Downs Incorporated's significance in the entertainment and gaming sectors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a $500 million share repurchase program may raise concerns about the company's allocation of capital, potentially indicating a lack of immediate investment opportunities for growth.

The press release emphasizes various risks that could impact the company's performance, including economic conditions, regulatory changes, and competition, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The ongoing lack of a time limit or clear parameters for the repurchase program could lead to perceptions of management instability or indecisiveness regarding strategic financial planning.

FAQ

What is the recent share repurchase program announced by CDI?

CDI announced a $500 million share repurchase program, replacing the previous program authorized in March 2025.

How does the new share repurchase program differ from the previous one?

The new program is not in addition to the prior authorization and replaces it entirely.

Are there any time limits on the share repurchase program?

The share repurchase program has no time limit and can be suspended or discontinued at any time.

How will CDI manage the share repurchases?

Share repurchases may be made at management's discretion, either in the open market or through private negotiations.

What is the significance of CDI’s share repurchase announcement?

The announcement reflects CDI's commitment to return value to shareholders and potentially enhance stock performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CHDN Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $CHDN Data Alerts

$CHDN insiders have traded $CHDN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C GRISSOM purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $927,700

PAUL C VARGA purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,940

R ALEX RANKIN purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $185,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CHDN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHDN in the last several months. We have seen 10 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 07/23/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/18/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CHDN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHDN forecast page.

$CHDN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHDN recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $CHDN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $134.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stauff from Susquehanna set a target price of $126.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho set a target price of $136.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $127.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $145.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeffrey Stantial from Stifel set a target price of $133.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Daniel Politzer from JP Morgan set a target price of $116.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $138.0 on 05/27/2025

Full Release



LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $500 million share repurchase program. The new share repurchase program replaces the prior $500 million program that was authorized in March 2025. The new share repurchase program includes and is not in addition to any repurchase authority remaining under the prior authorization. Share repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time in the open market (either with or without a 10b5-1 plan) or through privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.







About Churchill Downs Incorporated







Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.



www.churchilldownsincorporated.com









This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “scheduled,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the general labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine (HRM) manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully focus on market access and retail operations for our sports betting business and effectively compete; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach including customers’ personal information could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates (due to inflation or otherwise), disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











Investor Contact: Sam Ullrich





Media Contact: Tonya Abeln









(502) 638-3906





(502) 386-1742











Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com









Tonya.Abeln@kyderby.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.