Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program

Churchill Downs Incorporated announces a $500 million share repurchase program, replacing the previous program with a remaining $125.6 million.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) announced a new $500 million share repurchase program approved by its Board of Directors, which replaces a prior program that had an unused authorization of $125.6 million as of March 12, 2025. This repurchase program allows for shares to be bought back in the open market or through private transactions at the company’s discretion and has no set time limit. Founded over 150 years ago, CDI operates various entertainment venues and online wagering businesses, with the Kentucky Derby being its most iconic asset. The press release also contains forward-looking statements and highlights potential risks that could impact the company's future performance.

Potential Positives

Approval of a new $500 million share repurchase program indicates strong financial health and confidence in the company's future performance.

The share repurchase program replaces a prior one with a substantial unused authorization, signaling effective capital management and potential shareholder value enhancement.

The program allows management discretion for repurchases, providing flexibility to respond to market conditions and optimizing financial strategy.

Potential Negatives

Replacing the previous share repurchase program despite having a significant unused authorization of $125.6 million may indicate a lack of confidence in the immediate prospects for the company's share performance.

The potential for suspending or discontinuing the share repurchase program at any time could reflect uncertainty in the company's financial stability and future cash flow.

Several outlined risks, including increased regulation of the gambling industry and economic uncertainties, raise concerns about the company's ability to sustain growth and profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What is the amount of the new share repurchase program announced by CDI?

The new share repurchase program announced by CDI is valued at $500 million.

When was the previous share repurchase program authorized?

The previous share repurchase program was authorized in September 2021.

Is the new share repurchase program in addition to the previous one?

No, the new program replaces the prior program and includes any unspent amount remaining.

How may CDI execute the share repurchases?

CDI may execute share repurchases through the open market or privately negotiated transactions at management's discretion.

Does the share repurchase program have a time limit?

No, the share repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $500 million share repurchase program. The new share repurchase program replaces the prior $500 million program that was authorized in September 2021 and had unused authorization of $125.6 million as of March 12, 2025. The new share repurchase program includes and is not in addition to any unspent amount remaining under the prior authorization. Share repurchases may be made at management’s discretion from time to time in the open market (either with or without a 10b5-1 plan) or through privately negotiated transactions. The repurchase program has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.







About Churchill Downs Incorporated







Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company’s most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.



www.churchilldownsincorporated.com









This news release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “scheduled,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the general labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine (HRM) manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully focus on market access and retail operations for our sports betting business and effectively compete; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach including customers’ personal information could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates (due to inflation or otherwise), disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.









We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.























Investor Contact: Sam Ullrich





Media Contact: Tonya Abeln









(502) 638-3906





(502) 386-1742









Sam.Ullrich@kyderby.com





Tonya.Abeln@kyderby.com







