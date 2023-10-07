Churchill Downs (FRA:CHR) Price Target Increased by 5.19% to 145.90

The average one-year price target for Churchill Downs (FRA:CHR) has been revised to 145.90 / share. This is an increase of 5.19% from the prior estimate of 138.70 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 135.42 to a high of 156.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.35% from the latest reported closing price of 107.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 783 funds or institutions reporting positions in Churchill Downs. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHR is 0.33%, a decrease of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.60% to 69,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,984K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares, representing an increase of 51.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 4.00% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,813K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing an increase of 67.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 61.38% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,360K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing an increase of 56.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 20.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,097K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares, representing an increase of 50.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 2,065K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing an increase of 40.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHR by 280.44% over the last quarter.

