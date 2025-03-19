News & Insights

Markets
F

Churchill Downs, Ford Renew Kentucky Derby Partnership

March 19, 2025 — 10:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Churchill Downs Racetrack has extended its partnership with Ford Motor Co (F) on Wednesday as the exclusive automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby, strengthening the bond between two iconic American brands.

Under this multi-year agreement, running through 2029, Ford will enhance its presence with interactive vehicle displays and immersive fan experiences throughout Derby Week.

As part of the expansion, the First Turn Club, a premium hospitality space overlooking the track's first turn, will be renamed the Ford First Turn Club.

Ford will also showcase luxury vehicle displays at key locations, including the Paddock Plaza and VIP Gate, ensuring high-profile brand visibility.

The 151st Kentucky Derby is set for May 3, 2025.

F is currently trading at $9.98, up $0.03 or 0.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.