Churchill Downs, Ford Renew Kentucky Derby Partnership

(RTTNews) - Churchill Downs Racetrack has extended its partnership with Ford Motor Co (F) on Wednesday as the exclusive automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby, strengthening the bond between two iconic American brands.

Under this multi-year agreement, running through 2029, Ford will enhance its presence with interactive vehicle displays and immersive fan experiences throughout Derby Week.

As part of the expansion, the First Turn Club, a premium hospitality space overlooking the track's first turn, will be renamed the Ford First Turn Club.

Ford will also showcase luxury vehicle displays at key locations, including the Paddock Plaza and VIP Gate, ensuring high-profile brand visibility.

The 151st Kentucky Derby is set for May 3, 2025.

F is currently trading at $9.98, up $0.03 or 0.35 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

