CHURCHILL DOWNS Earnings Results: $CHDN Reports Quarterly Earnings

CHURCHILL DOWNS ($CHDN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, missing estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $624,200,000, missing estimates of $632,622,156 by $-8,422,156.

CHURCHILL DOWNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of CHURCHILL DOWNS stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHURCHILL DOWNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHDN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

