Churchill Downs (CHDN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Churchill Downs (CHDN) reported $663 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $662.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +14.69%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Revenue- Live and Historical Racing : $297 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $302.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%.

: $297 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $302.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenue- Gaming : $257 million versus $262.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $257 million versus $262.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Net Revenue- Wagering Services & Solutions : $109 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.7 million.

: $109 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $106.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing : $113 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.12 million.

: $113 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $113.12 million. Adjusted EBITDA- All Other : $-24 million versus $-23.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $-24 million versus $-23.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming : $123 million versus $118.43 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $123 million versus $118.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Wagering Services & Solutions: $45 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.55 million.

Here is how Churchill Downs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Churchill Downs here>>>

Shares of Churchill Downs have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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