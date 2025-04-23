Churchill Downs (CHDN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Churchill Downs (CHDN) reported revenue of $642.6 million, up 8.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.07, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $647 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was -0.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Churchill Downs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Live and Historical Racing : $276.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $277.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $276.40 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $277.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Revenue- Gaming : $267.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $269.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.

: $267.20 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $269.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Net Revenue-Wagering Services & Solutions : $106.90 million compared to the $105.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $106.90 million compared to the $105.13 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Live and Historical Racing : $102 million versus $106.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $102 million versus $106.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- All Other : -$21.70 million compared to the -$22.53 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$21.70 million compared to the -$22.53 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming : $123.50 million compared to the $123.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $123.50 million compared to the $123.83 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA-Wagering Services & Solutions: $41.30 million versus $39 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Churchill Downs have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (CHDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.