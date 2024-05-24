News & Insights

Churchill China Incentivizes Management with Stock Options

May 24, 2024 — 01:01 pm EDT

Churchill China (GB:CHH) has released an update.

Churchill China PLC has announced the grant of stock options to its key management personnel under the Churchill China Long Term Incentive Plan, with grants made to four directors and additional non-director employees. The options are subject to performance conditions with vesting dependent on the company’s adjusted earnings per share for the 2026 financial year, and they will become exercisable starting from May 22, 2027. This strategic move aligns the interests of the company’s management with that of its shareholders and could signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

