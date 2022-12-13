Markets

Churchill China Finance Director David Taylor To Stand Down

December 13, 2022 — 03:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Churchill China plc (CHH.L) said that its Finance Director and Company Secretary, David Taylor, will stand down from the Board and the company on 12 April 2023 following completion and approval of the Company's Annual Report for 2022 by the Board. Taylor has served the Company for more than 30 years.

The company said it is at an advanced stage of recruitment of a successor and expects to announce the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer in the near future.

