Church leaders call for Home Depot boycott over Georgia voting curbs

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc HD.N, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting.

In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law.

Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N and Coca-Cola Co KO.N - have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions. Coca-Cola also hosted a meeting of several companies on April 13 with faith leaders.

"If you as corporate leaders do not believe and lack the courage to speak out against this legislation, we will not spend our money to purchase your products," Jackson said.

The Georgia legislation imposed new requirements for absentee ballots, restricted drop boxes and barred people from offering food and water to voters waiting in line.

Republican lawmakers in numerous states have used former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud to back state-level voting changes they say are needed to restore election integrity. Opponents say the laws disproportionately harm minority voters.

Home Depot said on Tuesday it believes "all elections should be accessible, fair and secure and support broad voter participation" and that it would "continue to work to ensure our associates in Georgia and across the country have the information and resources to vote."

It also said it ran its own initiatives, including registering more than 15,000 of its associates to vote.

More than 100 U.S. companies, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Ford Motor Co F.N and Starbucks Corp SBUX.O, have declared their opposition to new limits.

Governor Brian Kemp, a Republican who signed the bill into law, called the boycott "absolutely ridiculous" on Twitter and said he would address the issue at a news briefing later on Tuesday.

At a news conference to announce the campaign, several pastors warned that the boycott would escalate if Home Depot did not forcefully denounce the law.

"This is not a Democratic or a Republican issue; this is a moral issue," said Jamal Harrison Bryant of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. "We are telling Home Depot: it is always the right time to do the right thing."

