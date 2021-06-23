Church & Dwight's (NYSE:CHD) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Church & Dwight, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$932m ÷ (US$7.4b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Church & Dwight has an ROCE of 15%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Church & Dwight's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Church & Dwight, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 15%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Church & Dwight. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 80% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Church & Dwight does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

