Church & Dwight Withdraws 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said the company is withdrawing its calendar 2020 outlook due to the high degree of uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19 on consumer demand, the global business economy, and global supply chain operations.

The Board has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share, a 5.5% increase from a year ago. This quarterly dividend will be payable June 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 18.6% year-on-year to $0.83. Net sales grew 11.5% to $1.165 billion. Consumer Domestic net sales were $891.0 million, a 13.5% increase driven by household and personal care sales growth and an acquisition. Organic sales increased 10.2%, for the quarter.

