Church & Dwight vs. Kimberly-Clark: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Church & Dwight leverages a focused "power brand" strategy to maintain consistent net margins across its household and personal care segments.

Kimberly-Clark is undergoing a significant business transformation through its Arbex joint venture and the pending acquisition of Kenvue.

Which household staple giant deserves a spot in your portfolio for the long term?

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Are you seeking the safety of everyday essentials or the potential of a corporate turnaround? Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) and Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) represent two very different ways to play the household products market.

Church & Dwight specializes in a lean portfolio of diverse brands ranging from baking soda to laundry detergent. Kimberly-Clark is a global giant focused on health and hygiene categories like diapers and tissues. Both companies are navigating shifting consumer habits, making 2026 a pivotal year for comparing their investment potential.

The case for Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight manufactures and markets a variety of household and personal care products under a lean strategy focused on seven "power brands,” including Arm & Hammer and OxiClean. These items are sold through various retail channels, with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) serving as the company's largest customer, accounting for approximately 23% of consolidated net sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as the company continues to divest non-core lines to focus on high-growth consumer staples stocks that resonate with modern shoppers.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $6.2 billion, representing modest growth of roughly 1.6% compared to the prior year. Net income for the period was approximately $736.8 million, resulting in a healthy net margin of roughly 11.9%. This steady performance suggests that the company's efforts to exit the vitamins and showerhead businesses have allowed management to stabilize its earnings profile in a competitive market.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at roughly 0.6x. This ratio, which compares total debt (short-term plus long-term) to shareholder equity, indicates that the company carries roughly $0.60 in debt for every dollar of equity. The current ratio of approximately 1.1x indicates the company has $1.10 in current assets to cover every $1.00 of short-term liabilities, while free cash flow reached close to $1.1 billion during the fiscal year.

The case for Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark is a global leader in essential health and hygiene products, operating well-known brands such as Huggies and Kleenex in more than 175 countries. Like its smaller rival, the company relies heavily on Walmart, which accounts for approximately 16% of its consolidated net sales. The company is currently reshaping its global footprint by separating its international family care business into the Arbex joint venture, a move designed to streamline operations and focus on core categories.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $17.2 billion, representing a decline of roughly 14.2% from the previous year. This revenue drop reflects the structural changes within its business units, yet net income for the year remained close to $2.0 billion. Despite the lower top-line figure, the company maintained a net margin of roughly 11.7%, showcasing its ability to generate significant cash from its global brand portfolio.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 4.9x. This ratio compares total debt (short-term plus long-term) to shareholder equity, suggesting the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds than its counterpart. A current ratio of nearly 0.7x means the company has roughly $0.70 in current assets for every $1.00 in short-term liabilities, though it still generated nearly $1.6 billion in free cash flow during FY 2025.

Risk profile comparison

Church & Dwight faces intense competitive pressures from legacy consumer goods companies like Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) as well as the rising popularity of private-label products. The company relies on sole-source suppliers for certain raw materials, creating a vulnerability to supply chain disruptions and logistical instability. Additionally, any failure to successfully execute on recent divestitures or integrate new acquisitions could result in unforeseen costs or asset impairment charges.

Kimberly-Clark is navigating the complex integration of the Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) acquisition, which carries risks related to cultural misalignment and a substantially increased debt load. The company must also contend with significant commodity volatility in materials like cellulose fiber and petroleum-based plastics, which can squeeze margins if costs cannot be passed to consumers. Global rivals such as Unilever (NYSE:UL) continue to innovate aggressively, forcing the company to invest heavily in marketing and product development to protect its market share.

Valuation comparison

While Kimberly-Clark offers a lower forward P/E based on future earnings estimates, Church & Dwight commands a higher P/S ratio due to its premium brand positioning and stronger balance sheet.

Metric Church & Dwight Kimberly-Clark Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.7x 14.7x 287.6x P/S ratio 3.7x 2.1x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLP sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

These two companies serve the consumer products market, with a heavy reliance on Walmart and other major retailers. One is significantly larger than the other, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a better investment.

Kimberly-Clark manufactures a wide range of household and personal care items, including essentials such as diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, and feminine hygiene products. It has become a staple in many investors’ portfolios because of its consistent revenue and reliable dividend.

Church & Dwight isn’t as well known as Kimberly-Clark, but it manufactures a variety of similar products, including laundry, personal care, and health and wellness items. It’s a smaller company, and although it does pay a dividend, it reinvests much of its revenue in expansion. At the same time, it carefully curates its product lines, cutting underperforming products.

Investors seeking reliable set-and-forget sources of dividend income may prefer Kimberly-Clark. But if I had to choose one, I’d invest in the leaner, smaller Church & Dwight. I believe it offers a better balance of long-term growth alongside dividend income.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Kenvue and Unilever. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.