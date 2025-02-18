Church & Dwight Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Valued at a market cap of $25.7 billion , Church & Dwight Co., Inc. ( CHD ) is a leading consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, personal care, and specialty products. Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, the company owns well-recognized brands such as Arm & Hammer, Trojan, OxiClean, and Vitafusion.

Shares of Church & Dwight have jumped 8.3% over the past 52 weeks and gained marginally on a YTD basis, trailing behind the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ), which rallied 22.3% over the past year and returned 4% in 2025.

Zooming in further, CHD also lagged behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 10.9% gains over the past year and 2.5% returns on a YTD basis.

Church & Dwight's stock may be under pressure due to weaker-than-expected Q1 guidance, slowing organic growth, and cautious investor sentiment despite delivering strong Q4 earnings . Following the earnings release on Jan. 31, shares declined 1.5% . The company reported revenue of $1.58 billion, reflecting a 3.5% year-over-year increase and surpassing analyst estimates of $1.56 billion by 1.1%. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.77, matching consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA reached $377.6 million, 16.9% above estimates and resulting in a 23.9% margin. However, Q1 2025 guidance disappointed investors, with projected revenue of $1.52 billion, 2.1% below analyst expectations of $1.55 billion, and adjusted EPS guidance of $0.90, missing the anticipated $0.98.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect Church & Dwight’s adjusted EPS to climb 7.6% to $3.70 . The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering CHD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, 11 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

The configuration has been stable over the past few months.

On Feb. 4, Barclays ( BCS ) raised its price target on Church & Dwight to $93 from $90 while maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the stock following the company's Q4 earnings report.

The mean price target of $110.43 implies an upside potential of about 5.2%. The Street-high target price of $126 suggests the stock could rally as much as 20%.

