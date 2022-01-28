Markets
Church & Dwight Sees Q1 Sales Growth Of About 3%-4%

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) said that it expect sales growth of about 3%-4%, organic sales growth of about 1%-2% in the first quarter. The company expects quarterly earnings per share of $0.75 per share, a 9.6% decrease over last year's adjusted earnings per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share for the first-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company estimates full year 2022 earnings per share to be in the range of $3.14 to $3.26, an increase of 4%-8% compared to prior year adjusted earnings per share, driven by operating income growth (10%+) offset by a significant increase in our effective tax rate. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.21 per share.

The company expects full year 2022 reported sales growth to be about 5%-8% and organic sales growth to be about 3%-6% after posting 4.3% organic growth in 2021.

The company declared a 4% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.2525 to $0.2625 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.05 per share. The quarterly dividend will be payable March 1st, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15th, 2022.

