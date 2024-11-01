Church & Dwight sees FY24 adjusted EPS growth 8%

Sees FY24 net sales growth 3.5%; Adjusted Gross Margin expansion +110 bps (prior 100-110 bps); Cash from Operations ~$1.1 billion (previously $1.08 billion). FY24 EPS, revenue consensus $3.43, $6.08B, respectively.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CHD:
- Church & Dwight reports Q3 adjusted EPS 79c, consensus 68c
- Church & Dwight sees FY24 reported EPS down about 23%
- Church & Dwight sees Q4 adjusted EPS 76c, consensus 86c
- Notable companies reporting before tomorrow’s open
- Is CHD a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.