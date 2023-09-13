Church & Dwight Recalls Children's Mouthwash After Yeast Contamination Found

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) said it has recalled one specific lot of ThereaBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16oz after the company identified a microbial contamination due to the presence of yeast (Candida Parapsilosis) in lot #PA3083011 of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids 16 oz, to the consumer level and sold exclusively on Amazon between May 31 and September 02, 2023.

TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids is indicated as an anti-cavity mouthwash for adults and children 6 years of age and older.

The company noted that no other TheraBreath products or other lots of TheraBreath Strawberry Splash for Kids are included in this recall.

The use of the affected product in immune compromised individuals could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection.

In non-immunocompromised individuals who recently underwent oral surgery or dental procedures resulting in mucosal barrier disruption (e.g., tooth extraction) the use of the defective product may result in infectious complications, but in this population the infections may be less severe and may be more readily responsive to treatment.

